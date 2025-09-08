Abu Dhabi registers ‘Edmaj’ trademark for inmate-made products

‘Edmaj’ brand secures 10-year protection for products created in rehab centres
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has officially registered the trademark “Edmaj” for products made in correctional and rehabilitation centres, securing full legal protection for ten years under a certificate issued by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The move protects the Department’s intellectual property and safeguards its innovative initiatives in this field.
The registration marks a milestone in the Department’s efforts to develop correctional and rehabilitation systems. By granting exclusive ownership of the centres’ products, the trademark prevents unauthorised use, strengthens institutional trust and ensures the initiative’s continuity on solid legal and operational grounds.
Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said securing the “Edmaj” trademark was a significant step in empowering inmates and supporting their reintegration into society as productive members.
He noted that beyond legal protection, the trademark highlights the quality of work produced by inmates. It also boosts the marketing of these products as a pioneering model that turns challenges into opportunities, giving them an accredited identity and paving the way for future expansion in line with international standards.
Al Abri added that the “Edmaj” initiative reflects the Department’s commitment to social responsibility by combining human, social and economic dimensions. It enables inmates’ products to reach the local market as high-quality goods while equipping participants with professional skills to aid their reintegration after release. This, he stressed, promotes tolerance and strengthens community security.
The “Edmaj” trademark covers a wide range of handmade goods, including wooden and metal crafts, all produced through comprehensive training and vocational programmes inside correctional and rehabilitation centres. The initiative reflects the Department’s determination to balance justice with humanity while enabling inmates to play a constructive role in society.
