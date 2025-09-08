GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi registers ‘Edmaj’ trademark for inmate-made products

‘Edmaj’ brand secures 10-year protection for products created in rehab centres

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi registers ‘Edmaj’ trademark for inmate-made products

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has officially registered the trademark “Edmaj” for products made in correctional and rehabilitation centres, securing full legal protection for ten years under a certificate issued by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The move protects the Department’s intellectual property and safeguards its innovative initiatives in this field.

The registration marks a milestone in the Department’s efforts to develop correctional and rehabilitation systems. By granting exclusive ownership of the centres’ products, the trademark prevents unauthorised use, strengthens institutional trust and ensures the initiative’s continuity on solid legal and operational grounds.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said securing the “Edmaj” trademark was a significant step in empowering inmates and supporting their reintegration into society as productive members.

He noted that beyond legal protection, the trademark highlights the quality of work produced by inmates. It also boosts the marketing of these products as a pioneering model that turns challenges into opportunities, giving them an accredited identity and paving the way for future expansion in line with international standards.

Al Abri added that the “Edmaj” initiative reflects the Department’s commitment to social responsibility by combining human, social and economic dimensions. It enables inmates’ products to reach the local market as high-quality goods while equipping participants with professional skills to aid their reintegration after release. This, he stressed, promotes tolerance and strengthens community security.

The “Edmaj” trademark covers a wide range of handmade goods, including wooden and metal crafts, all produced through comprehensive training and vocational programmes inside correctional and rehabilitation centres. The initiative reflects the Department’s determination to balance justice with humanity while enabling inmates to play a constructive role in society.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
