UAE halves trademark fees for SMEs, launches one-day registration service

New UAE trademark fees, 50% cut for SMEs, full exemption for People of Determination
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced a new fee structure for trademark services, introducing major incentives for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and international brands as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s intellectual property ecosystem.
The updated system includes a 50% fee reduction for members of the National SME Programme and a full exemption for People of Determination, in line with the UAE’s push to make business registration faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the decision will help attract global investors, streamline trademark procedures, and accelerate approvals.
“This marks a significant step in facilitating and expediting trademark registration in the UAE,” Bin Touq said, noting that trademark registrations grew 129% in the first half of 2025, reaching 19,957 compared with 8,711 a year earlier.
A key feature of the decision is a new one-day trademark examination service, designed to cut processing times and provide quicker protection for brand owners.
The new framework also sets or revises fees for 28 trademark services, introduces seven new services, and merges some renewal categories. Among the new services:
Geographical indication registration – Dh6,500
One-day trademark examination – Dh2,250
Conversion of national to international trademark – Dh400
Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the new system reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting SMEs.
He pointed to national initiatives such as the Geographical Indications system, the Beyond 71 forum to empower local brands, and the adoption of AI technologies across IP services.
“These steps reinforce the UAE’s position as a global business hub, protecting innovation while accelerating growth,” Al Saleh said.
Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry, added that the changes will “enhance the flexibility and efficiency of trademark services, improve competitiveness, and support the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
As of September 2025, the UAE has recorded 402,311 national and international trademarks, underscoring strong investor confidence and the growing importance of intellectual property to the national economy.
The Ministry said the new fee structure is part of broader efforts to make the UAE the preferred global destination for startups, brands, and investors, advancing its goal to become a leading knowledge-based economy by the next decade.
