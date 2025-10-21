GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

UAE halves trademark fees for SMEs, launches one-day registration service

New UAE trademark fees, 50% cut for SMEs, full exemption for People of Determination

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, speaks at Dubai headquarters to announce the Cabinet’s decision on the fees for trademark services provided by the Ministry.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, speaks at Dubai headquarters to announce the Cabinet’s decision on the fees for trademark services provided by the Ministry.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced a new fee structure for trademark services, introducing major incentives for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and international brands as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s intellectual property ecosystem.

The updated system includes a 50% fee reduction for members of the National SME Programme and a full exemption for People of Determination, in line with the UAE’s push to make business registration faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Trademark registrations surge

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the decision will help attract global investors, streamline trademark procedures, and accelerate approvals.

“This marks a significant step in facilitating and expediting trademark registration in the UAE,” Bin Touq said, noting that trademark registrations grew 129% in the first half of 2025, reaching 19,957 compared with 8,711 a year earlier.

One-day trademark service

A key feature of the decision is a new one-day trademark examination service, designed to cut processing times and provide quicker protection for brand owners.

The new framework also sets or revises fees for 28 trademark services, introduces seven new services, and merges some renewal categories. Among the new services:

  • Geographical indication registration – Dh6,500

  • One-day trademark examination – Dh2,250

  • Conversion of national to international trademark – Dh400

Boosting competitiveness

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the new system reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting SMEs.

He pointed to national initiatives such as the Geographical Indications system, the Beyond 71 forum to empower local brands, and the adoption of AI technologies across IP services.

“These steps reinforce the UAE’s position as a global business hub, protecting innovation while accelerating growth,” Al Saleh said.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry, added that the changes will “enhance the flexibility and efficiency of trademark services, improve competitiveness, and support the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

400,000 trademarks registered

As of September 2025, the UAE has recorded 402,311 national and international trademarks, underscoring strong investor confidence and the growing importance of intellectual property to the national economy.

The Ministry said the new fee structure is part of broader efforts to make the UAE the preferred global destination for startups, brands, and investors, advancing its goal to become a leading knowledge-based economy by the next decade.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE economy

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Riyam heights Mutrah, Sultanate of Oman

10 experiences in Oman every UAE traveller must have

3m read
A look at how Bollywood stars are putting UAE as a must-visit tourist spot

How stars like Deepika, Virat are boosting UAE tourism

4m read
International tourists are forecast to spend $62.2 billion during their visits this year, up from $59.2 billion in 2024, according to the WTTC.

Dubai expects a record winter with surge in bookings

2m read
ADJD launches trademark to market inmate-made products

ADJD launches trademark to market inmate-made products

1m read