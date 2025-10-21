UAE halves trademark fees for SMEs, launches one-day registration service

“This marks a significant step in facilitating and expediting trademark registration in the UAE,” Bin Touq said, noting that trademark registrations grew 129% in the first half of 2025, reaching 19,957 compared with 8,711 a year earlier.

The updated system includes a 50% fee reduction for members of the National SME Programme and a full exemption for People of Determination, in line with the UAE’s push to make business registration faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced a new fee structure for trademark services, introducing major incentives for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and international brands as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s intellectual property ecosystem.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry, added that the changes will “enhance the flexibility and efficiency of trademark services, improve competitiveness, and support the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

He pointed to national initiatives such as the Geographical Indications system, the Beyond 71 forum to empower local brands, and the adoption of AI technologies across IP services.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the new system reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting SMEs.

The new framework also sets or revises fees for 28 trademark services, introduces seven new services, and merges some renewal categories. Among the new services:

The Ministry said the new fee structure is part of broader efforts to make the UAE the preferred global destination for startups, brands, and investors, advancing its goal to become a leading knowledge-based economy by the next decade.

As of September 2025, the UAE has recorded 402,311 national and international trademarks, underscoring strong investor confidence and the growing importance of intellectual property to the national economy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.