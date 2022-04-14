Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has ordered the pre-trial detention of a woman for disturbing public order, disobeying a state official and resisting female police officers, while she was at the lobby of a hotel where she deliberately caused a commotion by shouting racist and discriminatory remarks against the country.
Abu Dhabi police received a complaint that the accused caused chaos upon her arrival at the hotel, where the incident took place, and began hurling insulting comments at the country, implying racial discrimination. Police officers asked the woman to identify herself, but she refused to do so. Upon frisking, a weapon was found hidden in her clothing. When her luggage was searched, police officers discovered surveillance cameras, 15 cell phones and some laptops.
When questioned at the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, the accused admitted to the charges brought against her, including possession of the bags from which electronic surveillance devices were seized. The accused did not provide any justification for her act.