Abu Dhabi: Officials of Abu Dhabi government entities have congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for being elected unanimously by members of the Federal Supreme Council as President of the UAE, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Officials declared their allegiance and loyalty to Sheikh Mohamed by pledging to continue serving the nation with dedication and sincerity under his leadership, pronouncing him as a deserving successor to a great predecessor, whose wisdom will shape the next era of the UAE’s great march forward.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei: Mohamed bin Zayed is leading sustainable development across all fields

Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Office of the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: “The UAE will keep progressing under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to advance the process of sustainable development across all fields, based on the values and principles laid by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, and building on the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi: Mohamed bin Zayed is an exceptional leader

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman, Department of Finance, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is an exceptional leader who sets an example by going out among the people, by prioritising capacity building, and by investing in human capital. He has established a profound connection between the nation, the people and the leadership to further enhance prosperity and stability in our country.”

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei: Mohamed bin Zayed is the leader of our great march

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei said: “We pay allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE, for the country to continue, under his wise leadership, its great march towards glory and progress, and achievements across security, construction and prosperity.”

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili: Mohamed bin Zayed is the honourable custodian of the UAE’s advancement

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman, Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of the unanimous election by the Federal Supreme Council of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the UAE. He is an honourable custodian who will steer the country’s advancements; a man of great benevolence by tradition and a deserving successor.”

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak: Mohamed bin Zayed cares deeply about his people and his country

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Executive Affairs Authority, said: “Electing Mohamed bin Zayed President of the UAE continues the journey started by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, and followed by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Mohamed bin Zayed’s principled attitude and directives reflect how deeply he cares for his country and his people, and is determined to ensure continued prosperity for future generations”.

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed: Mohamed bin Zayed is a visionary president

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “We extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected President of the UAE to continue bearing the flag of progress, and to drive the country determinedly onwards towards a bright future under his outstanding leadership.”

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei: Mohamed bin Zayed is a man of peace

Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities, said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and a man of humanity and peace, our country will continue its progress and cement its position as a leading nation in all fields.”

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar: Mohamed bin Zayed writing a new chapter in the UAE’s blessed onwards march

Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has started a new chapter in the UAE’s blessed march onwards towards the advancement of the country and its people. We pledge our loyalty to him and dedicate ourselves to working under his wise, clear-sighted and visionary leadership.”

Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi: Mohamed bin Zayed is a great leader for a new era

Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman, Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is a man of peace, love and tolerance. He has achieved many successes that reflect his great wisdom and vision. He is a great leader who looks to the future, and who will lead with a vision to achieve even greater prosperity for our country.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak: Mohamed bin Zayed is the leader of our march

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead our country on its march towards even greater development and prosperity. He inspires us to work hard and with dedication, as he truly believes in the principles of peace, fraternity and humanity. He will guide us and continue to make our culture and tourism vision a reality, and enhance the country’s cultural position on the world stage.”

Sara Awadh Musallam: Mohamed bin Zayed will elevate and lead our nation

Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support him with a renewed commitment to serve our country, and to help our wise leadership in delivering the ambitious vision for our nation’s growth and prosperity, now and in the future”.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi: Mohamed bin Zayed is a deserving successor

Ali Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman, Department of Government Support, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has grown up in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa, to be a deserving successor who will lead us through the next phase. We will determinedly follow him to help the UAE achieve even greater successes.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi: Mohamed bin Zayed is committed to leading a future-driven vision

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said: “The UAE is blessed to have His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected as its president. A man who is committed to leading a future-driven vision for the UAE’s advancement, and further strengthening its global position through efforts to champion the values of security and peace.”