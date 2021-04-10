Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched its awareness campaign for Ramadan by producing and broadcasting five short films dealing with a wide range of topics and issues affecting the community and inspired by the reality of cases heard in court and by observing and monitoring the recurrence of certain crimes. The films aim to raise legal awareness, reducing crimes and protecting potential victims from perpetrators, especially through the use of modern technology.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, stated that the annual awareness campaigns run by the Judicial Department during Ramadan are motivated by the determination to promote and disseminate the legal culture among all members of the society in an innovative manner, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue to raise awareness with educational messages that play an effective role in preserving the security and safety of society.

Al Abri explained that the aim of the campaign is to consolidate knowledge and strengthen respect for the law, leading to positive results that contribute towards reducing crimes and violations, through the production of multiple short television films of approximately 60 seconds each. These films aim to provide a concise, targeted and conscience-raising message to all audience groups.

Produced entirely by UAE professionals

The said films, from preparation to shooting and directing, have been produced entirely by UAE national media professionals within the Judicial Department, the ADJD undersecretary said, adding that these productions will be aired on a number of local TV and news channels, as well as on ADJD social media pages during Ramadan.

ADJD will begin its awareness campaign with the broadcast of a film that warns against the dangers of child exploitation in social media promotion campaigns. Such practises are likely to expose the child to abuse or bullying, which is a crime punishable by law and the perpetrators, whether parents or family members, will be held legally responsible.

The gist of the films

The production, titled Fraud through the Media, focuses on raising awareness of the fraudulent methods practised by some famous people who use their fame to engage in advertising and promotional activities without the permission of the competent authorities, and persist in practising scams with the help of others, advertising for bogus companies and enticing followers until they fall victim to their criminal plots.

The third film warns people against using other people’s official documents, especially as some people take lightly the use of other people’s identity documents, even with their consent, to obtain undue facilities or services. Anyone who participates in such crimes is liable to prosecution under the laws of the country.

The fourth production deals with cases of bank transfers to unknown recipients and which are carried out by some people who exploit the trust of their relatives and friends by asking for their personal identification documents to use them in money transfers for the purchase of goods or services, without knowing the identity of the recipient, which may involve them in crimes.