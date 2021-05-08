Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Courtesy Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has organised two remote awareness-raising lectures on how to strengthen the ties between custody children and their families, with the participation of about 200 parents.

The lectures were part of the Judicial Department’s efforts to promote peaceful methods of divorce, to protect children in fragmented families as much as possible from the negative effects of divorce and to safeguard their psychological well-being.

The Judicial Department explained that the two lectures were given in partnership between the Child Visitation Centre and the Family Guidance Section, in order to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support the family’s stability as the foundation of the community’s stability, and to foster human and social conditions that allow for a healthy environment for the families and children.

The first lecture, “Positive Communication Skills”, was delivered by Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, while the family counsellor, Sultan Alshuwaihi, gave the second lecture under the title of “Appropriate Parental Relationship”.

Strengthening the bonds

Both lectures addressed the most important issues related to strengthening the bonds between children subject to custody and their parents, how to understand the psychology of this group of children living in conditions marked by permanent back and forth between separated parents, and how to meet their emotional and material needs in order to build balanced and flexible personalities capable of coping with various real-life challenges.