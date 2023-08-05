Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Customs has been listed as one of the “Best Workplaces in the Middle East in the Large Organisations” category and awarded the Great Place to Work certification for 2023.
The award was given by the Global American Authority “Great Place to Work”, becoming the first government entity in the emirate to receive this certification for the second consecutive year.
The awarding was based on a trust index survey, measuring and evaluating employee experiences at Abu Dhabi Customs.
Assessment criteria
The evaluation relied on key assessment criteria in which Abu Dhabi Customs achieved high rates, including the effectiveness and impact of internal communication between the leadership team and employees, the employee’s sense of pride in the work they perform, well-being, and achieving a balance between personal life and work.
The criteria also included the management’s ability to embrace and develop the competence of creative and innovative employees, team spirit and collective work, Abu Dhabi Customs’ corporate identity and culture, and social responsibility.
Second consecutive year
The participation rate of employees in the survey was 95%, and Abu Dhabi Customs surpassed the national survey results for 2023, achieving a total score of 86%.
Abu Dhabi Customs being certified as a “Great Place to Work” for the second consecutive year and being listed as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East for Large Organisations reaffirms its efforts in establishing a positive work environment.