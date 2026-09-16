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Sheikh Abdullah meets senior US adviser in Abu Dhabi

Talks focus on UAE-US strategic ties, Africa and developments in the Middle East

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Sheikh Abdullah meets senior US adviser in Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Massad Boulos, US President's Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen prospects for cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries.

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The meeting also addressed the UAE-US partnership in Africa and their mutual commitment to enhancing security, stability, and development across the continent’s countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Massad Boulos also reviewed current regional developments and the situation in the Middle East. They discussed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to preserve international peace and security and support development initiatives in communities.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

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