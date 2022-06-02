Riyadh: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 152nd Ministerial Council meeting for the 42nd session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, held at the headquarters in Riyadh.
The meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council, with the participation of Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC.
The Council reviewed joint Gulf action and developments at regional and international level, as well as the efforts made by working committees.
In a statement, the Council offered sincere condolonces to the UAE leadership, government and people on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and praised his role in strengthening the march of the GCC, as well as his efforts in serving Arab and Islamic causes to achieve regional and global peace.
The Council also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election, expressing confidence in his abilities to enhance the UAE’s commitment to support the GCC’s march to achieve its goals and maintain its security, in order to preserve the stability and prosperity of GCC countries.
Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting alongside Sheikh Abdullah.