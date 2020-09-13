Washington: Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday arrived in Washington to sign the UAE-Israeli peace accord, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah is leading a UAE high-ranking delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic agreement on September 15, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The delegation includes Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and other senior officials.