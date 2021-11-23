Passengers at the passport control in Dubai airport. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Around 145,000 passengers per day passed through Dubai International Airport in the gradual return to normal life after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top immigration official said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, General-Director of the General Directorate and Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), said the figures indicate a strong return to normality in the UAE and a recovery from the pandemic.

Numbers indicate recovery

“At the beginning of 2020, we used to have 210,000 travellers per day. Today, we have more than 145,000 travellers – similar to the figure of 2019. We are proud of being part of the unprecedented success. The increasing number of passengers is a sign of recovery after the pandemic,” Lt Gen Al Marri told a media briefing at GDRFA’s headquarters.

Reasons behind the rise

He added that the increasing numbers are due not only because of Expo 2020 Dubai, but also owing to the UAE’s joint efforts to return to normality.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a mega-event, but the numbers increased due to the country’s wise leadership and their vision that make UAE a pioneer among countries that challenged the pandemic and returned life to normal. We are proud of the country’s medical system that curbed the spread of COVID-19.”

He added: “We have most amazing tourist attractions and the most hospitable people in the world. GDRFA-Dubai officers always welcome visitors with a smile.”

He said GDRFA is ready to deal with and facilitate passenger movements in all Dubai ports to make the process smooth and easy.

“Our officers will welcome millions of visitors and adhere to all precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 in check,” added Lt Gen Al Marri.

UAE Golden Visa

Meanwhile, GDRFA-Dubai issued 44,000 Golden Visas for residents in different categories, he said. “We have different types of permits that attracted many people. Dubai became a global hub to all nationalities thanks to our wise leadership.”