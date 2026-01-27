GOLD/FOREX
Global Village to bring Emirati ‘Haq Al Laila’ tradition to life in four-day celebration

Family-focused festivities from Jan 31 to Feb 3 highlight giving, joy and heritage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Global Village celebrates Haq Al Laila tradition
Global Village celebrates Haq Al Laila tradition
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village will stage a four-day celebration of the Emirati tradition of “Haq Al Laila” from January 31 to February 3, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience that honours one of the UAE’s oldest social customs rooted in generosity, joy and shared heritage.

Held to coincide with the 15th night of Shaaban, the celebration reflects a cherished occasion that brings families together and reinforces the passing down of traditions across generations.

Activities will take place opposite the main stage, where children can take part in creative arts and crafts workshops, games and interactive encounters with traditional performers, who will distribute specially prepared Haq Al Laila gift bags.

The Heritage Village will form the heart of the celebrations, recreating traditional Emirati life through costumes, accessories, classic and modern sweet baskets, popular confections and decorative tableware.

A dedicated Haq Al Laila drone show will light up the sky on Sunday at 7:35pm, following evening prayers.

The festivities are part of the newly launched “Season of Affection”, linking Haq Al Laila with Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr as interconnected occasions that shape the cultural and spiritual rhythm of life in the UAE.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
