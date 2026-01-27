Global Village to bring Emirati ‘Haq Al Laila’ tradition to life in four-day celebration

Family-focused festivities from Jan 31 to Feb 3 highlight giving, joy and heritage
Dubai: Global Village will stage a four-day celebration of the Emirati tradition of “Haq Al Laila” from January 31 to February 3, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience that honours one of the UAE’s oldest social customs rooted in generosity, joy and shared heritage.
Held to coincide with the 15th night of Shaaban, the celebration reflects a cherished occasion that brings families together and reinforces the passing down of traditions across generations.
Activities will take place opposite the main stage, where children can take part in creative arts and crafts workshops, games and interactive encounters with traditional performers, who will distribute specially prepared Haq Al Laila gift bags.
The Heritage Village will form the heart of the celebrations, recreating traditional Emirati life through costumes, accessories, classic and modern sweet baskets, popular confections and decorative tableware.
A dedicated Haq Al Laila drone show will light up the sky on Sunday at 7:35pm, following evening prayers.
The festivities are part of the newly launched “Season of Affection”, linking Haq Al Laila with Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr as interconnected occasions that shape the cultural and spiritual rhythm of life in the UAE.
