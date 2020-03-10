They called the move a ‘preventative measure due to crowd density’ in a statement

Global Village Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Global Village have suspended all remaining Friday night concerts for the remaining of their current events season, effective immediately.

In an official statement posted online, the Global Village announced that normal operations – such as “outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment” – will resume as usual until the season ends on April 4.

However, the same cannot be said for their weekly live music shows.

“Because excellent guest experience is at the centre of everything we do, we have decided to postpone our remaining concerts until Season 25. This is a preventative measure due to crowd density at these events,” they wrote.

Previous concerts this year have included performances by Elissa, Assala Nasri and Miami Band.