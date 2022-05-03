Dubai: Thousands of visitors to Global Village are treated to a dazzling daily fireworks during Eid Al Fitr holidays until May 7.
The opening hours of Global Village have been also been extended from 5pm until 2am for the final week of Season 26. The multicultural destination provides the perfect spot for an unforgettable Eid holiday, with 26 country pavilions representing 80 cultures, carnival adventures, entertainment and fun-filled attractions and activities for guests of all ages.
Main stage shows are back and guests are making sure they get their fill of Global Village shopping before the season ends.
Appealing to the automotive and adventure-lovers among us, the region’s favourite family destination has launched the Eid Grand Prize Draw, giving visitors a chance to win a brand-new Ford Bronco SUV. Until May 6, visitors can enter the draw by purchasing an entry ticket or get twice the chance by booking their tables at Majlis of the World. Winners of the draw will be announced on the final day of Season 26 on May 7.