Dubai: Global Village today announced the extension of its Season 28 closing date by one more week.

In response to the overwhelming demand from guests, the park will now extend its season until May 5.

The park has over 250 dining options, unique shopping bargains from 27 pavilions with 200+ rides, games, and attractions at Carnaval.

It also recently announced the “Kids Go Free” offer, giving families a chance to bring their children under 12 free.