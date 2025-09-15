‘Give everyone a fair chance’: Inspiring stories from World Congress 2025 in Sharjah

Families share powerful journeys of inclusive education in Sharjah
Sharjah: The opening day of the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion,” held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, gave the audience a powerful and personal look at what real inclusion means.
For the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, this three-day international congress is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah. It is hosted by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in collaboration with Inclusion International, and with strategic support from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).
One of the most moving sessions, “Experiences in Inclusive Education from Self-Advocates and Families”, brought together self-advocates, parents, and educators to share their journeys through inclusive education — from early learning to higher education.
The session was led by Dr Samya Mohammed Saleh, Director of Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, who said these first-hand experiences are essential to understanding what real inclusion looks like.
Omar Sharif Alshami, a self-advocate, applied media student, and competitive swimmer, opened the session with an inspiring talk.
“Inclusion means giving everyone a fair chance to take part,” he said. “It’s about being included in school, work, and community life. For people with disabilities, it means feeling truly accepted.”
Omar explained that inclusion builds confidence, reveals talents, encourages participation, and motivates advocacy. But he also stressed that inclusion alone is not enough — people with disabilities must be given equal opportunities to succeed, as they have so much to contribute to society when given the chance.
The audience was touched by the words of Maram Salem Alsawmhi, a Grade 8 student with Down syndrome, who spoke confidently about her own journey.
“I have some difficulties, but the support makes it easier. My parents help me very much, and I try to help them,” she said.
Her mother, Faiza Ahmed, praised SCHS for its role in supporting children with disabilities, saying:
“SCHS empowers children and gives them what they need to succeed.”
Professor Jassim Al Rashid from Kuwait shared his experience as a parent advocate. He said his journey began with helping his son but soon grew into a mission to support other families and the wider community.
He highlighted the power of volunteering and sports as tools for inclusion.
“Sports build confidence, create friendships, and connect people from different backgrounds,” he said. “This is inclusion in action, not just words.”
Dr Samya Mohammed Saleh closed the session with a powerful reminder:
“These inspiring stories must guide our policies, our schools, and our communities. True inclusion isn’t a final destination — it’s a promise we must choose to keep every single day.”
World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” continues in Sharjah until 17 September, gathering more than 500 participants from 74 countries, including 152 speakers and 160 organisations across 59 sessions. The event is a leading global platform to exchange best practices and advance the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox