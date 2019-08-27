Dubai: The world finals of the Girl Gamer Esports Festival will be held in Dubai at Meydan from December 12-14, it was announced on Tuesday.

The event, to be held in Dubai for the next two years at least, is the culmination of a global year-long six-stage series, with the view to increase stages to nine events next year.

A total of 45 participants in nine teams of five each will compete in the finals.