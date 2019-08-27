Dubai: The world finals of the Girl Gamer Esports Festival will be held in Dubai at Meydan from December 12-14, it was announced on Tuesday.
The event, to be held in Dubai for the next two years at least, is the culmination of a global year-long six-stage series, with the view to increase stages to nine events next year.
A total of 45 participants in nine teams of five each will compete in the finals.
Prize funds have yet to be announced, but officials say it is very likely to be largest prize fund ever for a women’s gaming tournament.