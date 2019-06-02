Investigation revealed that the six-year-old climbed onto a piece of furniture and fell

Sharjah: A six-year-old girl, who fell from the third floor of a Sharjah building in Muwailih area on Saturday evening, is now battling for her life.

Indian expat S.A., who was rushed to the Al Qasimi Hospital, is in the ICU and is being treated for critical injuries, including fractures.

A doctor from the hospital said the girl fell from a height that could have resulted in her death, but a ‘miracle’ saved her.

Initial investigations have revealed that the girl climbed on to a piece of furniture and fell.

A Sharjah Police official said the parents of the girl are being questioned as she had been left unattended in the flat.

The incident is the latest in a series of falls involving children in high-rise apartment blocks.

Officials have warned that despite new safety rules introduced by the authorities, parental neglect remains a concern.

Civic and police officials are stepping up efforts to minimise the risks and have urged parents and housemaids to keep hazardous items including kitchen knives, chemicals and gas cylinders out of children’s reach.