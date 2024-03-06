Sharjah: A young woman died while her brother was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after two jet skis collided off Al Mamzar Beach in Sharjah.
Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report at 6:30pm of the accident. Police patrols and the National Ambulance crew rushed to the site.
Collision
The first jet ski, with the 19-year-old girl and her 20-year-old brother on board, was hit by the jet ski driven by another brother.
The girl died instantly. The 20-year-old brother suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kuwait Hospital.
Buhairah police launched an investigation into the incident.
Police summoned the owner of the jet ski rental shop to complete the legal procedures and establish the cause.
Meanwhile, the brother who caused the accident was not injured. He was released by Public Prosecution, but will be summoned for questioning later.