Giggles & Hugs by Gulf News gets under way today

Event brings mothers together through playful activities and expert-led sessions
Every mum’s story is different, but the need for connection, understanding, and community is the same. Today, Giggles & Hugs by Gulf News opens its doors to mothers and their little ones from across the UAE, welcoming them into a morning designed for real moments — giggles on the play mats, conversations over coffee, and the reassurance that no one truly parents alone.
As families arrive at Bounty Beets in Dubai, they’ll walk into a space built around joy, togetherness, and shared experience. It’s a celebration of early motherhood in all its beautiful contradictions: the messy and the magical, the chaos and the calm, the quiet smiles and the loud laughter. Through playful activities, creative bonding time, and expert-led sessions, the event brings mothers together at a time when connection matters most.
That spirit of community is echoed by partners supporting the event. “Events like Giggles & Hugs by Gulf News are essential because they bring mothers together to share experiences, feel supported,” said Nancy Braiteh, Marketing Manager at BabyGrow FZC. She highlights how gatherings like these create safe spaces where challenges are understood and milestones are cherished.
From the perspective of Himalaya Wellness, the power of community is equally important. “Events like this remind us that it truly takes a village to raise a child,” said Nisha Ganapathy, Category Lead, Baby Care, Himalaya Wellness. She emphasized that parenthood, though beautiful, can often feel overwhelming, and that spaces where families share experiences and encouragement help the entire community grow stronger.
The sentiment is shared across industries, including long-established baby retailer Babyshop. “With over five decades of understanding what parents need, Babyshop is committed to offering trusted brands, great quality products, and personalised service,” said Shailesh Bhadra, Senior Marketing Manager – Babyshop UAE. He noted that events like Giggles & Hugs complement Babyshop’s purpose by creating opportunities for mothers to learn, bond, and feel supported in their day-to-day parenting journeys.
Education partners also recognise how gatherings like these revive the “village” modern parenting often lacks. “Events like this matter because they rebuild the ‘village’ that modern parenting often lacks,” said Lama Bechara-Jakins, CEO, Middle East, Babilou Family. She explained that Blossom Nurseries is committed to working in partnership with parents, offering science-backed, nurturing environments that place families at the heart of a child’s development.
For Al Obaidan International, the value of the event lies in strengthening family connections.
“Giggles & Hugs brings families together, strengthens bonds, and supports every parent through their unique parenting journey,” said Sarath OK, Regional Business Development Director, Al Obaidan International. He added that the event empowers families through expert-led learning and practical parenting solutions while appreciating the everyday efforts parents make.
Many partners also see the event as an extension of their brand mission. “Events like this are important because they bring mothers together to connect, feel supported, and celebrate the beautiful journey of motherhood,” said Nour Khalil, Marketing Coordinator – Mapyr (Stokke Middle East). She highlighted Stokke’s Scandinavian design heritage and its belief in creating products that nurture bonding, support development, and grow with the child — timeless solutions made to last for generations.
For SAMBOX, the heart of the event lies in uplifting every mother. “Events this are so important because they remind us that motherhood is not meant to be walked alone,” said Manisha R, Co-Founder – SAMBOX. She noted that when mothers come together — sharing laughter, honest conversations, and lived experiences — everything feels lighter and more meaningful.
With so many voices aligned around one purpose — connection — Giggles & Hugs stands ready to welcome mothers into a morning filled with warmth, learning, and heartfelt community.
