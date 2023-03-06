Dubai: If you're looking for a university, then head down to Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) next month in Dubai.

The event, from April 26 to 2028, 2023, provides an unparalleled opportunity for students to connect with global academic leaders and discover the latest educational programs, courses, and scholarships.

The Spring GETEX edition will be held at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The three-day event is a major student recruitment ground for leading universities in the UAE, region and other countries. File photo taken from a previous edition.

200 top-ranking institutions

At the event will bring together over 200 of the world’s top-ranking educational institutions from UAE, India, USA, Canada, UK, Turkey, France, Hungary, Georgia, Armenia, Singapore, Malaysia and several other countries.

Students seeking information about courses available at University of Wollongong in Dubai at Gulf Education & Training Exhibition at Dubai World trade centre on Thursday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The three-day is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence.

GETEX Spring 2023 is an opportunity for UAE students to explore higher education study options within the region and around the world.

30-year GETEX history

The event has a long history, spanning over 30 years, as the leading student recruitment fair in the UAE. Familiar and reputable names such as RIT Dubai, Amity University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, De Montfort University Dubai and BITS Pilani Dubai Campus lead a strong contingency of UAE-based universities in a show of support in establishing UAE as world-class destination of choice for higher education.

Regional universities

Students at The Little Engineer stall at Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX)’ at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition CentrePhoto: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Students seeking information about courses available at University of Wollongong in Dubai at Gulf Education & Training Exhibition at Dubai World trade centre during a previous edition of GETEX. Image Credit: File photo shows students at Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. Image Credit: Gulf News | Girendra Saklani View gallery as list

Besides ensuring the UAE-based universities retain home grown students, GETEX also helps regional universities to network with, and appoint agents from target markets in North Africa, Central & South Asia and the Far East among others.

The event this year will feature the Counsellors Forum, Tech Talks, the Education Leaders Networking Evening, and over 30 seminars targeted at providing in-depth information and insights into the recent educational trends and innovations.

Student recruitment cycle

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director at International Conferences and Exhibitions and organiser of GETEX said: “We are pleased to be organising the GETEX Spring 2023, a significant event that has been serving as a trusted partner for education providers in their student enrolment journey, since its inception in 1983. The student recruitment cycle took a beating during COVID, and we are grateful for the unwavering support that most regional institutions have shown towards reinstating UAE’s position on the world education map.

College-bound students

GETEX is known to offer education providers the ideal opportunity to engage and interact with more than 25,000 local and expatriate college-bound students.