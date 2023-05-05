1. German expat leaves job to teach camel riding in Dubai
Linda Krockenberger’s quest for a recreational pursuit saw her become a jockey and trainer
2. BTS's V pays for medical treatment of stray dog from 'Jinny's Kitchen'
Fans are discussing Taehyung’s love for animals and babies
3. Saudi Arabia launches e-visa initiative
1st phase includes UAE, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Egypt.
4. Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw
The draw was conducted on Wednesday evening
5. Man fined for trying to sell BTS’ Jungkook’s lost hat
The employee put the hat for sale on an online second-hand store