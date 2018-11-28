Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced working hours for the 47th UAE National Day holiday, which falls on December 2, Sunday, and December 3, Monday.
The Customer Happiness Centre at Al Manarah Centre and Al Tawar New Centre will be open from 9am to 1pm, while the external centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 is open 24 hours all through the week, in order to facilitate customer procedures and ensure continuity of work during the holiday.
GDRFA Dubai has invited customers to use its smart app, to speed up their transactions in one single step.
Customers can also call the toll-free number 8005111 Amer for inquiries.