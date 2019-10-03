The windows and wall of the sixth floor flat of the building in Bur Dubai were blown out by the blast last Saturday. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The body of 47-year-old Indian expatriate who died in a gas pipeline explosion at a Bur Dubai building on September 28 was expected to be repatriated to India on Thursday.

Friends of the family of the victim, V.S., told Gulf News that forensic investigation was completed and the body was to be embalmed and delivered to the family at the Cargo Village. The surviving members of the family, including his wife and two daughters, were expected to fly to India on Thursday night to their hometown Lucknow for the last rites and cremation on Friday.

On September 28, an explosion at the Bur Dubai Building run by Al Ghurair management killed VS and seriously injured two others, including a woman and a gas technician. The two other victims are currently at Rashid Hospital’s burns ward.