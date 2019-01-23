Ajman: Five staff members of a cafeteria were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in the eatery in Ajman on Tuesday afternoon.
Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Sultan Al Ali, director of fire stations at Ajman Civil Defence, said they received a call about a loud explosion in the Al Rashidiyah area of Ajman. The blast was caused by a gas leak, which caused severe damage to the property, but didn’t result in a blaze.
Five staff members received moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Ali urged restaurant owners to maintain gas cylinders and make sure that they were sealed after use.
He also urged owners not to store cylinders inside the kitchen, stressing that it must be kept in a separate, well-ventilated box away from the kitchen and other heat sources. Cylinders should also not be thrown or rolled across the floor.