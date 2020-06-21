Ras Al Khaimah: A gang of six men have been arrested by Sharjah Police for their alleged involvement in the theft of three vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah.
The men, of Asian nationalities, allegedly stole the vehicles during the coronavirus movement restrictions in the emirate.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the cooperation of Sharjah Police for enabling them to quickly arrest the suspects.
Brigadier Abdullah Ali Munkis, Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that after the thefts were reported they formed a team to track and arrest the suspects.
Police investigations revealed that the suspects transported the stolen vehicles from Ras Al Khaimah to Sharjah.
One of the vehicles was sold for parts while the other two were found in their natural condition.
Al Munkis said the suspects were wanted for a number of similar offences throughout the country.
They were referred to Public Prosecution to complete legal proceedings against them.