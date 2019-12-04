Fujairah: Forty seven vehicles were impounded by Fujairah Police for violating traffic rules during the UAE National Day holiday.

Impoundments were for a period ranging from between one to two months with fines of up to Dh2,000 and black points issued.

Violations included breaches of vehicle decoration regulations, noise, reckless driving, driving without a licence and misconduct due to uncivilised celebration.

Brigadier Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department and Chairman of the Security Committee for the National Day celebrations said drivers who had their vehicles impounded had violated rules despite an intensive awareness campaign.

Al Yamahi said the most prominent violation was caused by confetti spray, drivers hanging out of windows and sunroofs, things being placed on cars that obstruct vision and safety, noise and reckless driving.

There were also a number of minor traffic accidents in the emirate with one leading to two people being moderately injured.