Fujairah: Police here on Sunday denied the authenticity of a video circulating on social networking sites. The fake video shows a woman pulling a man inside a house and negotiated with him about immoral acts. Some social media users claimed that incident occured in Fujairah, which according to police in the emirate, is completely untrue.
The authorities confirmed that the video is from outside the country.
Police summoned the people who posted the video on social media without verifying its accuracy. Legal action will be taken against them, police said.
Authorities also reiterated their warning against spreading rumours on social media in the UAE.
Legal action
Article 29 of the Federal Legal Decree No 5 for 2012 states those proven guilty of spreading rumours on social media could face imprisonment and a civil fine not exceeding Dh1 million.