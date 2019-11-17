Police summoned those who posted the video on social media

Social media apps. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Fujairah: Police here on Sunday denied the authenticity of a video circulating on social networking sites. The fake video shows a woman pulling a man inside a house and negotiated with him about immoral acts. Some social media users claimed that incident occured in Fujairah, which according to police in the emirate, is completely untrue.

The authorities confirmed that the video is from outside the country.

Police summoned the people who posted the video on social media without verifying its accuracy. Legal action will be taken against them, police said.

Authorities also reiterated their warning against spreading rumours on social media in the UAE.

Legal action