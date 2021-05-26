An Asian driver was injured after a gas tanker collided with a truck on Fujairah Road late on Wednesday.
The police control room received a call at around 8.30pm and police patrol teams along with a Civil Defence team rushed to the site.
Colonel Saleh Al Dhanhani, Director General of Traffic and Patrol Department of the Fujairah police, said the accident occurred between a gas tanker and a truck on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, going towards Masafi at Farfar intersection. Both vehicles entered the road without making sure it was safe.
Police said negligence and lack of attention resulted in the accident .
As a result of the accident, the tanker driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Fujairah Police sent an SMS alert to residents as well as motorists to inform them about the accident and the closure of the road, urging drivers to use alternative roads.
The alert read, "We inform you of the temporary closure of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road towards Masafi at Farfar intersection because of a traffic accident. Please take the alternative road.”
It took several hours to remove the two vehicles and clear the route.