From Kerala to Kashmir: UAE-based expat business leader’s Dream School Project in India

Dubai-based couple’s foundation transforms Srinagar school with proven Kozhikode model
Dubai: A UAE-based Indian expat business leader's visionary education project is set to transform learning opportunities for hundreds of girls in Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in India-UAE collaboration beyond trade and commerce.
The Middle School block at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, Srinagar, has been completely revamped and is set to be officially inaugurated on October 27.
The transformation is the brainchild of Faizal Kottikollon, chairman of the UAE India Business Council (UIBC) – UAE Chapter, whose Faizal and Shabana Foundation (FSF) is bringing its award-winning school development model from Kerala to the Kashmir Valley.
Kottikollon, who is also the founder and chairman of KEF Holdings in Dubai, had committed to the DREAM School Project during a high-level business delegation visit from the UAE to Srinagar in 2023, when the groundbreaking of the Emaar Mall of Srinagar also took place.
On Thursday, he called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, to personally invite him to inaugurate the transformed school. Accompanied by Kshitij Korde, head of corporate affairs at UIBC–UC, the meeting underscored the deepening ties between the two nations, the organisation said in a statement.
The discussions went beyond education, touching on philanthropy's role in community development and exploring opportunities in healthcare and holistic wellness across Jammu & Kashmir. Kottikollon also shared details of his latest venture, Tulah Wellness Sanctuary in Kerala, focused on integrative well-being.
The DREAM School initiative builds on the foundation's PRISM programme promoting regionals schools to international standards through multiple interventions, which has revitalised over 900 government schools across India since 2013.
"We are humbled to contribute to the future of Srinagar's youth through the DREAM School. Education is the most powerful form of investment in human capital. This collaboration reflects the spirit of the UAE-India partnership, innovative, inclusive, and impact-driven," said Kottikollon.
He also thanked the Lieutenant Governor for his unwavering support, vision, and leadership in making the initiative a reality.
The foundation's work in Kerala has been particularly noteworthy, elevating Nadakkavu Government School in Kozhikode to rank among the top three government day schools in India over the past five years. The foundation had given a Dh8.9-million makeover to the school.
The Kothibagh transformation represents a comprehensive reimagining of what government schools can achieve.
Digital classrooms, smart libraries, and modern IT labs have been integrated to boost learning outcomes and digital literacy. The newly constructed Middle School block meets global infrastructure standards, creating an environment conducive to 21st-century learning.
More than 90 teachers from both Kashmir and Kerala have undergone intensive training programmes, fostering cross-regional collaboration and professional development. This north-south exchange has created valuable platforms for shared learning.
Community engagement initiatives, including the North-South Dialogue and Theme-Centric Interventions, have strengthened ties between the school and local stakeholders. Continuous capacity-building for government officials and school leadership ensures the changes are sustainable and systemic.
Project offices established at the Directorate of School Education and within the Kothibagh campus ensure ongoing coordination, monitoring, and stakeholder engagement.
"The DREAM School is a flagship example of how cross-border philanthropy, strategic diplomacy, and shared values can come together to build a better future. It stands as a testament to the UAE-India partnership, championed through platforms like UIBC–UC, which are fostering high-impact collaborations in sectors beyond business into education, culture, and community development," Kottikollon added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox