UAE’s top selling English weekly Friday magazine will now go fully digital and be available online only. The print edition of the magazine is being temporarily suspended from today.

The magazine’s digital platform will continue to be your primary source of latest on family health, well-being, food recipes for every occasion, expert advice and exclusive interviews of inspiring people. Unlike the weekly cycle of the print product, the digital version of Friday magazine will be constantly updated to provide fresh content every day.

The temporary suspension is in line with business practices adopted by the industry in these challenging times. We hope to return with renewed enthusiasm, offering you, our valued readers, engaging and evocative content. Until then, stay at home and stay safe.