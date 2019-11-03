DUBAI As a part of the ongoing Year of Tolerance initiative, Heartfulness, a Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation initiative, will host a free Wellness Fest on November 16 (6.30-9pm) at Hall #8, Dubai World Trade Centre. Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and other renowned speakers from the field of health, wellness, education and environment will be speaking at the event. The one-day event aims to demonstrate the correlation between meditation, health and wellness. The keynote by Coutinho will focus on “Relevance of meditation to a holistic living”. The floor will then be open for sessions on meditation and relaxation. To register, go to 800tickets.com or write to uae@heartfulness.org