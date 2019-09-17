File image used for illustrative purposes only: Staff at the visa section at General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: A free tourist visa provision announced in June by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for under-18 children travelling to the UAE with parents has come to an end.

The provision was in place for three months, July 15 to September 15, Sunday.

The waiver was for children under the age of 18 on the condition that they are accompanied by one of their parents coming to the UAE on a tourist visa — irrespective of the validity of the visa, be it a short or long-term visa.

There are generally two types of tourist visas, short term for 30 days at Dh200 single entry, which can be extended twice for 30 days each time, and long term for 90 days at Dh550 that can be extended twice for 30 days each time.

The fee to extend costs Dh600 each time.

Usually, a tourist visa fee for a child (younger than 18) starts at Dh350.

Tourist visas are usually arranged for through airlines, hotels or travel agencies.

A UAE visit visa is different from a tourist visa.