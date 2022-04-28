Sharjah: Residents of Sharjah will be able to enjoy free parking in some residential areas from the first day of Eid till May 5.
Sharjah City Municipality has announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free to use on these days on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
The decision excludes the seven-days paid parking zones.
The municipality has urged all motorists to follow the rules.
Ali Ahmad Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department in Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality is keen to provide hassle-free parking spaces for residents and visitors during the holidays. In case of any complaints or inquiries, community members can approach the municipality on its hotline 993.