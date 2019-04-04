DUBAI Ahead of World Health Day, Landmark Group in partnership with iCare Clinic is organising free blood glucose and blood pressure check-ups at Oasis Mall from April 5 to 7, 4pm to 9pm.

As part of its ongoing Beat Diabetes campaign, the group will give customers a chance to get these tests done under the theme ‘Take the Test and Beat Diabetes’.

Meanwhile, all Mediclinic Middle East facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will also mark World Health Day by offering complimentary health check-ups on April 7. The check-ups will cover blood cholesterol, blood sugar, BMI and blood pressure. In Dubai, the check ups will be available at Deira City Centre,