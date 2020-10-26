Flu vaccines are now available free of charge to UAE residents at all healthcare facilities run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccines are now available free of charge to UAE residents at all healthcare facilities run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

This year, the public health provider will also offer the vaccines through home services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The flu vaccines are being offered as part of the ‘Protect yourself, protect your community’ campaign launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. The joint initiative aims to raise awareness about the vaccine’s integral role in preventing seasonal influenza, and to stress the need for healthcare professionals to get vaccinated.

Contact Seha

In order to receive the vaccine, residents need to contact Seha on 80050. In addition, patients visiting any Seha facility for a COVID-19 test who are considered vulnerable to the flu will be given the option of also receiving the flu shot.

Home services

At the same time, vaccines are also being offered on the Seha home vaccination service, which will be charged Dh500 per household, regardless of the number of people being vaccinated. For this home services, appointments can be booked by called 02 7117117.

Vaccinating employees

On the other hand, companies in Abu Dhabi that wish to vaccinate employees can contact Seha on 056 4103180, whereas companies in Al Ain can contact 056 2187886.

And in line with the National Screening Campaign in Mussafah, employees working at companies in the area will be given the flu vaccine following the completion of their COVID-19 test.

Vaccines integral this year

“In close collaboration with our partners, we have rolled out a comprehensive plan to ensure that all members of our community have easy and safe access to the vaccine during these challenging time. Both COVID-19 and influenza viruses exhibit similar symptoms, underlining the importance of getting immunised this year to stay protected and alleviate the pressure on healthcare sector. When more people get vaccinated, healthcare professionals will be able to dedicate their efforts to manage the demands placed by COVID-19 and other critical medical conditions,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, chief operations officer at the Seha’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services.

“We are also in the process of immunising all our employees, as part of our annual campaign. The safety and well-being of our staff is held in the highest regards — maintaining our health is important to ensure delivery of continuous care to the community,” Dr Al Ghaithi said.

Abu Dhabi has offered free flu vaccines at Seha facilities over the last few years. This year, health officials have called upon all community members to protect themselves from the flu, adding that getting the flu and COVID-19 together could put people’s health at great risk.

Where to get the flu vaccine for free

Abu Dhabi city: Al Bateen Healthcare Center, Al Madina Occupational Health Center, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center, Al Zafarana Diagnostic and Screening Center

Abu Dhabi mainland: Al Maqta Healthcare Center, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center, Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed Healthcare Center, Al Bahia Healthcare Center, Al Falah Healthcare Center, Al Samha Healthcare Center, Baniyas Healthcare Center

Al Ain and Eastern Region: Al Khatim Healthcare Center, Al Faqaa Healthcare Center, Al Hayer Healthcare Center Al-Hili Healthcare Center, Al Jahili Healthcare Center, Al Khazna Healthcare Center, Al Muwaiji Healthcare Center, Al Quaa Healthcare Center, Al Shwaib Healthcare Center, Al Yahar Healthcare Center, Mezyad Healthcare Center, Neima Healthcare Center, Remah Healthcare Center, Sweihan Healthcare Center, Zakher Healthcare Center, Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center, Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center