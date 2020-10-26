1 of 11
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump react to children dressed up as them during a Halloween event at the White House. Trump's chief of staff today defended the White House response to the coronavirus after infections of at least three staff or advisers to Vice President Mike Pence, but said the U.S. is "not going to control" the pandemic. With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of superheroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
2 of 11
In years past, the president and first lady personally handed out candy to the costume-clad kids. This year, the treats were provided separately as participants walked along a path on the South Lawn.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 11
The kids still briefly met the president and first lady, who waved and offered words of encouragement from a safe distance about how much they liked the costumes. Trump and the first lady have both recently recovered from COVID-19.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 11
Trump was particularly pleased with a young boy with a distinctly Trump head of hair and a partner who did her best Mrs. Trump impersonation. The president motioned for them to turn and pose for the cameras, and they happily agreed.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 11
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump react to children dressed up in costumes during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Trump's chief of staff today defended the White House response to the coronavirus after infections of at least three staff or advisers to Vice President Mike Pence, but said the U.S. is "not going to control" the pandemic. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 11
Another tot, a true princess it appeared, was so smitten with the cameras that she kept waving at them as she walked along, never noticing the VIPs behind her.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
The South Portico of the White House was decorated with bright-coloured leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins, while a military band set the mood by playing songs such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller.''
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 11
The spooky celebration was changed up a bit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Guests older than 2 were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 11
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves to a young guest as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 11
The same went for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff giving out candy also wore gloves.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photograph with people during a Halloween event at the White House.
Image Credit: Bloomberg