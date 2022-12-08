Abu Dhabi: Masdar City Central Park in Abu Dhabi has been significantly expanded ahead of its reopening.
To celebrate the relaunch of the family recreation area, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community is hosting a month of fun-packed activities during the festive season.
Entrance is free to the festival, running from 4pm to 10pm every Saturday and Sunday until December 25.
Sports, games, magic shows, handicrafts and live entertainment will be on offer, as well as a roving carnival and various UAE-themed activities.
Visitors will also be able to take their pick from a variety of food outlets.
The full list of attractions at The Festival includes:
Football fever: There will be a dedicated zone for football fans, including an Accuracy Skill Game challenging budding pros to hit targets placed in goal. They can even play sitting down in a game of ‘sub-soccer’ or try their hand at one of the foosball tables.
Live entertainment:Fans of children’s musicals ought not to miss two live shows themed on family fairytales. The first three weekends will host Alice & Friends, while the last two will feature the Snow Queen show. A singer, DJ and a magician are also planned throughout the festival.
Bounce around: Children can take on no less than three bouncy challenges every weekend: the Fun for All Maze, the Warrior Jump, and a Frozen-themed slide.
Yoga sessions: Selected Saturdays and Thursday, December 1. Join certified instructors from the Abu Dhabi-based Yoga ONE studio for free evening sessions on November 26 and December 1, 3, 10 and 17.
Suatainability awards
Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero energy park wins a host of sustainability awards
Originally launched in 2020, Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero energy park has collected a host of industry awards since being expanded. These include the MENA Green Building Council’s Sustainable Project of the Year and Construction Innovation awards; Small Project of the Year at the MEED Projects Awards 2022; and Sustainable Project of the Year at the MEP Middle East Awards.