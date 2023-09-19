Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (AJD) has issued a cautionary message to both citizens and residents regarding fraudulent job agencies operating on social media platforms.

These agencies claim to offer recruitment services for domestic helpers, including maids, cooks, farmers, and drivers.

The department, in a video announcement, highlighted the deceptive tactics employed by these agencies.

They circulate counterfeit advertisements across social networking sites, promising quick and inexpensive recruitment of domestic helpers for a nominal fee.

These advertisements often feature images or video clips of prospective workers, such as maids, cooks, or drivers.

Residents and citizens are urged to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such agencies to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Fraudulent activities

The department cited several factors contributing to the proliferation of these fraudulent activities. One key reason is the lack of awareness among individuals about the necessity of confirming the existence of a valid licence for labour recruitment agencies that operate on social media platforms.

Fraudsters take advantage of families during their times of heightened need for domestic workers. Moreover, these unlicensed agencies often lure customers with significantly lower labour recruitment costs compared to licensed establishments.

The statement from the Judicial Department outlined the significant risks associated with the proliferation of this phenomenon, including financial losses, the difficulty of apprehending culprits and fraudsters, and the fact that male or female workers recruited and supplied by these agencies often violate UAE residency laws.

Verify

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a stern warning, urging residents and citizens to avoid falling into this fraud by engaging with officially licensed agencies responsible for the recruitment and provision of domestic workers.

Individuals were advised to verify the authenticity of labour recruitment offices through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s website.

Hotline

To confirm the legitimacy of labour recruitment agencies, call the hotline at [600590000].

This ensures that the office they intend to deal with is properly licensed and registered on the Ministry’s official website.