Mona Al Marri with dignitaries and participants of the Dubai Triathlon. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women’s Establishment (DWE), awarded the winners of the fourth edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which brought the streets of Jumeirah to life early on Friday morning before coming to a close at Dubai Ladies Club.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the Dubai Women’s Triathlon is the first event of its kind in the Middle East held exclusively for ladies, organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with Dubai Ladies Club.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, attended the event along with Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council; Rawda Al Mahrezi, Chairperson of the Women’s Sports Committee; Al Maha Al Bastaki, Acting Director of Dubai Ladies Club; Fawzia Faridoon, Head of the Women’s Sports Committee as well as the event Director; Maitha Shuaib, Director of Corporate Communication at DWE and Member of the Women’s Sports Committee; and Saleha Al Basti, member of the Women’s Sports Committee along with several other representatives from each entity.

Al Marri stated that the race was held in strict adherence to official COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures in order to maintain public health and safety. She also praised the long-standing partnership between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Ladies Club which works towards empowering women in sports, and thanked all the government entities and departments that contribute to ensuring the Triathlon is a safe and secure event, chief among whom are Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, and Emirates Hospital in Jumeirah.

The contestants cycled along a route starting from the Club’s main gates, taking them from the intersection of Al Urouba Road to the intersection of Umm Al Sheif Road. Image Credit: Supplied