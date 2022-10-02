Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and lighting works at four residential communities of Dubai, namely Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta. The project, which covers roads extending 37km in total, also includes road works over 21km and adding streetlights for existing roads stretching 16km.
The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion, and in an effort to foster the wellbeing of residents of the emirate, Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, announced on Sunday.
Margham
“The construction of internal roads stems from RTA’s keenness to improve the infrastructure of roads, light and stormwater drainage systems in residential communities. The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, nearby Skydive Dubai. The infrastructure works also include rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1,100 residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Tayer.
Lahbab
“The internal roads project at Lahbab includes paving roads extending 4km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights. The scope of the project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lahbab Camels’ Race Track. The project serves more than 3,000 residents, and improves the linking of the residential area under construction with the roads network,” said Al Tayer.
Al Lesaily
“The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7km. The project includes road works at Saih Assalam near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake over more than 14 km, the project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area,” stated Al Tayer.
Hatta
“The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Hatta, specifically at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the road network,” concluded Al Tayer.
RTA is currently constructing internal road networks within three residential districts namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 extending 34.4km in total. They include roads extending 16km at Al Quoz 2 to serve more than 3,000 residents, roads extending 6.4km at Al Barsha South 3 to serve more than 4,500 residents, and roads extending 12km at Nad El Sheba 2.