ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed GoAir’s launch of four new flights between Kannur International Airport (CNN) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), connecting the two cities with flights operating every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Bryan Thompson, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “India is a key travel market for Abu Dhabi International Airport, and we are always eager to strengthen our connectivity to the Indian Subcontinent, enhancing further our services extended to our dear customers.” Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir, said: “This is a historic moment for GoAir as we enter the Middle East region with our maiden flight taking off from Kannur to Abu Dhabi thereby strengthening the India–UAE relationship. GoAir is world’s fastest growing airline and Abu Dhabi is our 4th international destination after Phuket, Male and Muscat, I welcome aboard passengers from Kannur and Abu Dhabi on four direct flight services per week at an attractive all-inclusive one way fare starting from Dh435. Fly smart, fly GoAir.”