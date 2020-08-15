Dubai residents at the Umm Suqeim park and beach Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Sharjah: As we embark on the hottest month of the year, enjoying a day outdoors or at the beach with the family in the UAE may require some precautions as experts discuss the ways people can remain safe outdoors from skin damage and cancer during the summer months.

Shrajah-based non-profit organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), took the opportunity for a timely discussion on ways to prevent skin cancer and maintain skin health. The discussion titled ‘Protection from skin cancer’, the webinar was led by Dr. Hassan Galadari, Consultant Dermatologist and Dr. Walaa Abdelfattah, Specialist Dermatologist.

They used their expertise to come up with six tips that are easily followed by different age groups to maintain healthy skin and avoid skin cancer, skin damage or other skin related issues.

1.Precautions to be taken while outdoors

The experts advise against going outdoors between 10am and 4pm to protect your skin from the sun. While going out, a person should wear a hat, sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothes in addition to using sunscreen lotion conforming to SPF 50 rating on the exposed parts, to protect themselves from direct sunlight.

2.A healthy diet for healthy skin

The speakers highlighted the importance of a healthy and balanced diet for healthy skin. Consumption of foods with excess of fat, salt, sugar, and other ingredients that might impact the body negatively must be avoided. They advised maintaining a healthy lifestyle which would ensure a healthy body.

3.Foods rich in Vitamin A and Zinc

The doctors pointed out that many skin diseases are caused by malnutrition. For instance, Vitamin A deficiency causes dry skin and eyes, delayed wound healing, and acne. Ensuring a vitamin rich diet can help keep the skin healthy.

4.Remain hydrated

Drinking sufficient quantity of water at regular intervals keeps the skin moist and elastic and helps in the treatment of dark circles around the eyes, the dermatologists advised. Regular intake of water also protects the skin from sunburn during summer.

5.Vitamin C for skin

The skin specialists emphasised the importance of Vitamin C in the production of collagen in the body which maintains the elasticity of the skin and prevents skin damage caused by direct sunlight and ultraviolet rays.

6.Organic foods