Hundreds of people attend the first day of the new season of Global Village on 29th October, 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Global Village opens its doors to the public for its silver jubilee season on Sunday with a host of health and safety protocols, including strict thermal screening, frequent disinfection, contactless payment, frequent disinfection, setting up hundreds of hand sanitiser stations and giving free face masks to children.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) on Wednesday tweeted a list of “strict precautionary health measures in place as Dubai’s Global Village is set to open on October 25, for its 25th season.”

The DMO reminded all guests must wear their face masks at all times inside the park. Guests should also maintain a minimum of two-metre physical distancing from others and anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever should avoid visiting the park. Elderly guests and those with chronic conditions, meanwhile, are advised to avoid crowed areas

Safety management

Ali Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Global Village, earlier said: “At Global Village, the comfort and well-being of our guests drives our operational decisions. We are proud of our strong health and safety record and strive to set benchmarks for our industry. We became the first theme park in the world to win the “Sword of Honour” accreditation for safety management excellence from the British Safety Council and continue to work alongside international bodies such as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).”

PCR test upon request

Global Village also announced Prime Hospital Clinic will operate inside the park for any medical emergencies while its medical staff are trained to offer PCR tests as an additional service for Global Village guests upon request. Crowds at Global Village will also be closely managed and if the park reaches the mandated capacity, the public will be alerted through social media and the new website and mobile app.

Global Village is a family destination that offers an open-air shopping, dining and entertainment experiences from around the world. AlSuwaidi said: “We are genuinely excited by our customer experience transformation and kindly ask our guests to follow us on social media in case of any updates and announcements on the day of your visit.”

Here is the full list of COVID-19 guidelines at the Dubai Global Village

-Guests must wear their face masks at all times

-Guests should maintain a minimum of two-meter physical distancing from others

-Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever should avoid visiting the park

-Elderly guests and those with chronic conditions are advised to avoid crowed areas

-Thermal cameras will be installed at all entry points to check the temperature of staff and guests

-Over 600 hand sanitiser stations are spread around the park

-Wheelchairs, shopping trolleys and other shared items will be sanitised after every use

-Restaurants will be required to follow physical distancing guidelines and disinfect tables and chairs after every use

-All utensils will be sanitised after every use

-A dedicated seating area for guests will be available in front of the main stage to ensure physical distancing is maintained

-Contactless payment available across all retail outlets, restaurants and F&B kiosks

-All common areas and touch points will be frequently sterilised throughout working hours

-Complimentary face masks will be distributed to children

-Carnival rides and games will operate at reduced capacity and will be sanitised after every use

-Prayer rooms will be open only during prayer hours and will be sanitised after every prayer time

-Valet parking services will not be available. Paid parking will be provided in front of the Gate of the World