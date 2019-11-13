Abu Dhabi On behalf of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will inaugurate the first regular term of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on November 14 (Thursday).

The 40-member FNC will convene in the presence of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown princes and Deputy Rulers and Shaikhs.

Twenty members were elected to the FNC , and a further 20 were appointed by Shaikh Khalifa on Monday.

Shaikh Mohammad will be received by a special committee formed by the FNC at the venue, before heading to the Zayed Hall, along with the Rulers. The ceremony will begin with the recital of verses from the Holy Quran. Shaikh Mohammad then will open the first regular session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter.

The session’s oldest member will give the FNC’s speech before closing the session to see off Shaikh Mohammad, the Rulers, Crown princes and Deputy rulers as well as Shaikhs.

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued on Monday a federal decree convening the 16th legislative chapter of the FNC.

The session will be chaired by the eldest member of the council until a speaker is elected later on the same day. The members then take the oath and deputy speakers and observers are elected. The FNC speaker and two deputies will be elected in a secret ballot, with an absolute majority