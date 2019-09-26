Book your flight from now until October 8 and you can enjoy a nice travel deal

Dubai: Emirates is offering UAE travellers a chance to plan early and book their next trip to the Philippines. Customers can take advantage and fly back home to visit family and friends in Manila, Clark and Cebu. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until October 8, 2019, for travel until 30 June 2020.

Those who are travelling for leisure can also take advantage of this deal and discover the country's cultural heritage and pristine beaches. Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers can plan a trip to one of the below Emirates' destinations:

Manila

Economy Class starting from Dh1,795

Business Class starting from Dh7,995

Clark

Economy Class starting from Dh1,895

Business Class starting from Dh7,995

Cebu

Economy Class starting from Dh2145

Business Class starting from Dh8,055

Why visit the Philipines?

Their tourism slogan says, “It’s more fun in the Philippines!” and they’re serious about it. No matter where you are, you aren't ever more than two hours away from green areas, white sand beaches, lakes, rivers, tropical islands or mountains.

There are three regions - Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao but the whole country is made up of groups of islands with the longest coastline in Asia at 36,289 kilometres. Some islands have become busy business hubs like the capital, Manila, and the cities of Angeles, Cebu and Davao.

Flight duration: Around 9 hours

Time difference: 4 hours ahead of UAE time

Best time to visit: between December and May