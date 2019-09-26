Dubai: Emirates is offering UAE travellers a chance to plan early and book their next trip to the Philippines. Customers can take advantage and fly back home to visit family and friends in Manila, Clark and Cebu. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until October 8, 2019, for travel until 30 June 2020.
Those who are travelling for leisure can also take advantage of this deal and discover the country's cultural heritage and pristine beaches. Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers can plan a trip to one of the below Emirates' destinations:
Manila
Economy Class starting from Dh1,795
Business Class starting from Dh7,995
Clark
Economy Class starting from Dh1,895
Business Class starting from Dh7,995
Cebu
Economy Class starting from Dh2145
Business Class starting from Dh8,055
Why visit the Philipines?
Their tourism slogan says, “It’s more fun in the Philippines!” and they’re serious about it. No matter where you are, you aren't ever more than two hours away from green areas, white sand beaches, lakes, rivers, tropical islands or mountains.
There are three regions - Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao but the whole country is made up of groups of islands with the longest coastline in Asia at 36,289 kilometres. Some islands have become busy business hubs like the capital, Manila, and the cities of Angeles, Cebu and Davao.
Flight duration: Around 9 hours
Time difference: 4 hours ahead of UAE time
Best time to visit: between December and May
Emirates' passengers can also enjoy additional generous baggage allowance by purchasing discounted rates online and availing 50 per cent off the first 5KGs and 20 per cent off for any subsequent amount. Customers travelling from Dubai can avail the offer until 10 June 2020.