Dubai: Pakistan's national flag will be hoisted at three locations across the UAE on August 14 in celebration of 75 years of Pakistan'siIndependence. Patriotic and cultural performances will also mark Pakistan Independance Day on Sunday.
“This year, Pakistan is celebrating 75 years of Independence. We will have three flag hoisting ceremonies – one at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, the other at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, and a special flag hoisting at Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar, which is currently docked in Dubai,” a spokesperson for the Pakistan Consulate told Gulf News on Thursday.
“A special photo exhibition on Pakistan Movement has also been arranged at the Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai and several activities were planned to mark Pakistan Independence Day. We look forward to seeing a strong community participation in the various celebrations,” added the press consul.
'Keep Flourishing Pakistan'
Pakistan Independence Day was first celebrated on August 14, 1947, when the country became the world’s first Islamic republic after it gained independence from British rule.
A special event for Pakistan national day is set on Sunday evening (7pm) at Pakistan Association Dubai in Oud Metha. Dubbed ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ or ‘Keep Flourishing Pakistan’ in English, special cultural performances will be highlighted by a recital by renowned Pakistani poet Khalid Masood Khan.
Performances punctuated by cheers of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will take centre stage as authentic Pakistan street food will also be on hand and there will a special raffle draw as well as art workshops, Dubai Police band performance, a bikers rally, and more, according to organisers.
Moreover, special cultural performances by students of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Abu Dhabi and Pakistani expat community members have been arranged at Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Pakistani expatriates are also expected to celebrate their Independence Day by sharing their patriotic fervour on social media.