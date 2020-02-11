Three critical, two moderate after blaze in six storey block

Five injured in Umm Al Quwain building fire Image Credit: Supplied

Umm Al Quwain: Five people were injured in a fire that broke out in a building in Umm Al Quwain on Sunday night, according to a Civil Defence official from the emirate.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the six storey building in the Al Ramla area of Umm Al Quwain.

Eight ambulances and two quick response cars attended to the injured, three of whom were critical and two moderate. One of the injured had second degree burns while the other four were being treated for smoke inhalation.

All patients were attended to on scene and then quickly transported to Shaikh Khalifa and Umm Al Quwain hospitals for further treatment.