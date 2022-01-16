Dubai: It was a smooth drive with a new experience for commuters driving on the all-new Infinity Bridge that opened for public this morning. While the Deira-Bur Dubai side opened in the wee hours, the opposite direction welcomed traffic later.

Early morning commuters whizzed past the new bridge over Dubai Creek next to Al Shindagha Tunnel, which previously let motorists cross the Creek under water.

The new bridge features the lanes exiting to Khalid bin Al Waleed Street, Bur Dubai and Port Rashid on the right while the lanes on the left head towards Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim exit. Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News

Simultaneously, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) temporarily closed the 46-year-old tunnel from Deira to Bur Dubai side to complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and other new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel.

RTA has temporarily closed the 46-year-old Shindagha tunnel from Deira to Bur Dubai side Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

It took less than a minute to drive past the new bridge that can accommodate 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and features a combined three-metre-wide track for pedestrians and cyclists.

Infinity Bridge forms a key component of Al Shindagha Corridor Project spanning 13km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, which features a total cost of Dhs5.3 billion.

The bridge supports development needs and improves the link between Deira and Bur Dubai by raising the total number of lanes crossing Dubai Creek from 48 to 60.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had on Thursday announced the launch of the Infinity Bridge in Dubai, which is considered a new world-class engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece

Earlier on Sunday, RTA released a video of Dubai Police and RTA officials inspected the Infinity Bridge and affirming the readiness of the bridge for vehicle movement.

Traffic diversions

RTA has developed an integrated plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area. The plan diverts the traffic at Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street junction, Deira Palm Islands slopes, Omar Ibn Al Khattab junction, Al Musalla junction and the Corniche Street to the entrance of Infinity Bridge in the direction of Bur Dubai as follows:

• Traffic from Deira Islands heading to Bur Dubai via Al Shindagha Tunnel will head directly to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

• Traffic from Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street will turn left through Al Khaleej Street junction and head to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

• Traffic from Al Mamzar will continue on Al Khaleej Street, pass through Abu Bakr Al Siddique junction and head to Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on the Corniche Street.

• Traffic from Omar Bin Al Khattab junction will continue to Infinity Bridge via Corniche Street towards the new flyover and then towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah.

• Traffic from Al Musalla junction can head to Omar Bin Al Khattab junction then turn left towards the Infinity Bridge or continue straight on Al Musalla Street and then onto the Corniche Street towards Infinity Bridge from the surface intersection JN13.

• Traffic from Deira Islands Metro Station and Bus Station will head to Corniche Street and the Infinity Bridge through the surface road underneath the new flyover on Corniche Street.

Al Shindagha Corridor

Al Shindagha Corridor is a key strategic project undertaken by RTA that consists of 11 phases. Construction works for the project started in 2016 and will be completed by 2027 according to the urban development plan of the area. Currently, there are two circular roads to ease traffic flow and support economic activity in the city. The first is an external road that constitutes an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, Cairo Street and Al Ittihad Street. The second is an internal road that constitutes an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street and Umm Hurair Street.

104 minutes to just 16

The current section of Al Shindagha Corridor Project encompasses the construction of 15 junctions with a total length of 13 km. Due to its immense scope, the project is being built in five phases. The completion rate in the entire section of the project has now reached 85% and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. The Corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to several development projects such as Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid, and is expected to serve one million persons. It will slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030, and the time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.

Project plans