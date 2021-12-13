Sharjah: The first edition of Sharjah Events Festival attracted more than 15,000 visitors to Al Majaz Amphitheatre last Friday and Saturday.
The two-day open-air carnival featured live music, traditional dances, roaming parades, competitions, exhibitions, film screenings, stunts, cooking demos, workshops, games and other activities.
The free-to-attend festival brought together more than 25 public and private entities in Sharjah who showcased their line-up for events planned for 2022. Sharjah’s 2022 calendar of events encompasses all year-long activities organised by the emirate’s entities in various sectors, including culture, economy, science, heritage, sports, arts, and entertainment.
The festival was organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the slogan ‘#SeeSharjah’.
Making connections
SGMB Director-General Tariq Saeed Allay, said: “The debut Sharjah Events Festival has fulfilled its goal of establishing direct communication and forging strong connections with the public whose interests we serve. The high footfall of visitors and their engagement with the plethora of activities offered by the public and private entities has sealed the success of this family-friendly event.”
He added: “The festival also aligns with the overarching vision of the emirate’s inclusive cultural development, taken forward under the directives and guidance of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”